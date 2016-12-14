Dec 14 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after all three major indexes hit record highs, as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,890.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.085838 percent, to 2,269.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.45 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,464.28. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)