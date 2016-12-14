US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as earnings roll in
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)
Dec 14 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after all three major indexes hit record highs, as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,890.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.085838 percent, to 2,269.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.45 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,464.28. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.