Dec 15 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the first time this year and signaled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.86 points, or 0.12 percent, to 19,815.39.

The S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,254.31.

The Nasdaq Composite added 2.85 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,439.52. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)