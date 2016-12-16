Dec 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains and the Dow within spitting distance of 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,892.35.

The S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.192747 percent, to 2,266.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,468.16. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)