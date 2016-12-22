Dec 22 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open in light trading on Thursday as investors geared up for the holiday season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18.68 points, or 0.09 percent, at 19,923.28.

The S&P 500 was down 4.32 points, or 0.190713 percent, at 2,260.86.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.04 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,466.40.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)