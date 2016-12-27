US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 on revived Trump rally, earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.79 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 19,960.39, the S&P 500 was up 2.98 points, or 0.131638 percent, at 2,266.77 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,470.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.79 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak