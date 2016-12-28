US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
Dec 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 percent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,497.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)