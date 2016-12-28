Dec 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 percent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,497.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)