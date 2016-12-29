Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 19,841.77, the S&P 500 was up 0.85 points, or 0.037779 percent, at 2,250.77 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,437.29. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)