US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher as Trump rally reignites
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
Jan 3 U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with big gains on Tuesday, with all eyes on the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it zeroes in on the historic 20,000 mark.
The Dow was up 152.92 points, or 0.77 percent, at 19,915.52, the S&P 500 was up 16.98 points, or 0.758432 percent, at 2,255.81 and the Nasdaq composite was up 41.68 points, or 0.77 percent, at 5,424.80. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
Jan 25 S&P 500 index futures hit a record intraday high on Wednesday, pointing to a revival of the post-election rally, encouraged by President Donald Trump's push for pro-growth policies.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 500 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct (Updates to market close)