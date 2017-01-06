US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
Jan 6 U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses after a report showed that 156,000 jobs were added in private and public sectors in December, compared with economists' expectation of 178,000 jobs.
Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.06 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, with 11,790 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 70,438 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 11,036 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)