Jan 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as energy stocks were pulled down by a drop in oil prices, while a decline in Goldman Sachs moved the Dow Jones Industrial Average further from the historic 20,000 mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 49.68 points, or 0.25 percent, at 19,914.12.

The S&P 500 was down 3.18 points, or 0.139659 percent, at 2,273.8.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.91 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,527.96. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)