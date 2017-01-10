US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
Jan 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors await the earnings season to assess if fourth-quarter corporate performance justifies Wall Street's record levels.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.77 points, or 0.12 percent, at 19,862.61, the S&P 500 remained unchanged at 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.12 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,536.94. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
