US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
Jan 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after quarterly profits of Bank of America and JPMorgan beat expectations as fourth-quarter earnings kicked off.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.03 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,919.03.
The S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,273.76.
The Nasdaq Composite added 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,558.32.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
