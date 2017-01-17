Jan 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven assets following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on the strength of the dollar and British Prime Minister Theresa May's comments on Brexit.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.73 points, or 0.22 percent, at 19,841, the S&P 500 was down 6.71 points, or 0.294992 percent, at 2,267.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.65 points, or 0.35 percent, at 5,554.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)