US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as earnings season gathers pace
Jan 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.85 points, or 0.06 percent, at 19,816.57, the S&P 500 was up 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,272.91 and the Nasdaq composite was up 4.99 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,560.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
