Jan 20 U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.6 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,812, the S&P 500 was up 7.62 points, or 0.336619 percent, at 2,271.31 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.77 points, or 0.32 percent, at 5,557.85. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)