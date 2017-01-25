* S&P and Nasdaq also hit record highs
* Boeing gives biggest boost to Dow after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck
Mikolajczak
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded
above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally
that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise
election victory.
The rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous
executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.
The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan.
6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from
the new administration.
But the venerable index had stalled recently, dropping
modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as
they looked for clarity on the administration's new policies.
"A seminal moment. It is just a number but it is a big
number, it is certainly a flashy number," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
"There is a real belief that Trump is real, he has been
extremely active these first couple of days of the presidency
and a change may happen faster than people had thought."
If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the
42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark
the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.
The 24 trading days between 10,000 and 11,000 from March 29
to May 3 of 1999 was the fastest.
The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading
sessions.
The move since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000
for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks -
with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for
about 20 percent of the gain.
The two banks have benefited as investors bet that Trump's
expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise
in interest rates.
On Wednesday, Boeing rose 2.3 percent after its
earnings and Goldman Sachs was up 0.7 percent, helping to
push the index over the top.
At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Dow was up 97.59
points, or 0.49 percent, at 20,010.3, the S&P 500 was up
10.33 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,290.4 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 38.17 points, or 0.68 percent, at
5,639.13.
The S&P and the Nasdaq also hit record intraday highs.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,883
to 736. On the Nasdaq, 1,706 issues rose and 500 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 51 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 96 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)