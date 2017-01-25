(Corrects paragraph 10 to show year of fastest interval between
1,000 point milestones was in 1999; the year was missing in
earlier version)
* S&P and Nasdaq also hit record highs
* Boeing gives biggest boost to Dow after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck
Mikolajczak
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded
above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally
that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise
election victory.
The rally roared back to life after Trump signed numerous
executive orders on Tuesday, including clearing the path for the
construction of two oil pipelines to boost the energy industry.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also hit record
intraday highs.
The Dow came within a point of the historic mark on Jan. 6,
as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts many
expect from the new administration.
"Trump's been on the job for five days and he's a man of
action," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance
Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
"That should get everyone confident he'll get those three
other things done ... which is taxes, trade and regulation."
Trump tweeted "Great!#Dow20K".
The venerable index had stalled recently, dropping modestly
in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked
for clarity on the administration's new policies.
If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the
42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark
the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.
The most rapid rise was between 10,00 and 11,000 from March
29 to May 3, 1999 which took 24 days. The rise from 18,000 to
19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.
The surge since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000
for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks -
with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for
about 20 percent of the gain.
On Wednesday, Boeing rose 2.7 percent after its
earnings and IBM gained 1.4 percent, helping to push the
index over the top. Goldman rose 0.7 percent.
At 10:11 a.m. ET (1512 GMT), the Dow was up 137.14
points, or 0.69 percent, at 20,049.85. Only six of its 30
components were lower.
The S&P 500 was up 13.69 points, or 0.60 percent, at
2,293.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.53 points,
or 0.72 percent, at 5,641.49.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a
1.05 percent rise in financials.
Utilities, real estate and telecom
services - defensive parts of the market - were the
outliers.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,941
to 824. On the Nasdaq, 1,902 issues rose and 658 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 71 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 145 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)