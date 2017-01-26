* S&P, Nasdaq slip after touching record highs
* Qualcomm falls after revenue comes in below expectations
* Whirlpool lower after quarterly profit misses estimates
* Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct
(Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed
firmly above 20,000 on Thursday, after breaching the milestone a
day earlier, while losses in tech stocks weighed on the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq Composite indexes.
The S&P technology index's 0.47 fall led the
decliners, weighed down by Qualcomm and Alphabet
.
Qualcomm fell 5.1 percent to $54.04 after the chipmaker
reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue. The
stock was the biggest drag on the two indexes.
Alphabet, which is scheduled to report results after the
bell, was down 0.7 percent at $852.16.
The post-election rally roared back to life this week
following optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth
initiatives and solid earnings, catapulting the Dow above the
historic mark.
Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
Investors also cheered largely positive fourth-quarter
earnings, which are expected to show growth of 7 percent, their
biggest increase in two years.
"So far the new administration has brought a pro-business
approach and everyone is excited about that. But it's not simple
to get Congress and the House to agree on changes to the tax
plan and regulation," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of
Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
"We have seen relatively decent earnings and if we can hold
that and if we get sales growth of over 3 percent then we'll get
a market that will grow higher."
Revenue for S&P 500 companies in the fourth quarter is
estimated to have risen 4.2 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
At 11:01 a.m. ET (1601 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 32.03 points, or 0.16 percent, at 20,100.54.
The S&P 500 was down 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, at
2,298.08, after hitting a record high of 2300.99.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.79 points, or 0.08
percent, at 5,651.55, after hitting a record high of 5669.61
Verizon Communications fell 1.1 percent to $49.20
after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is exploring
a combination with cable company Charter Communications
. Charter was up 8.9 percent at $338.17.
Whirlpool fell 6.9 percent to $177.16 after the
world's largest maker of home appliances posted a quarterly
profit that came in below expectations.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
22,000 to 259,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the Labor
Department said on Thursday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,485
to 1,308. On the Nasdaq, 1,695 issues fell and 963 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 60 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)