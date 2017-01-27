* Fourth-quarter GDP up 1.9 pct vs. est. 2.2 pct
* Starbucks lower after cutting revenue forecast
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat
estimates
* Futures: Dow down 11 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up
7.25 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 27 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average looked set to open little changed on Friday, but the
Nasdaq was on track for a higher open following strong results
from tech companies.
Microsoft rose 1.9 percent to $65.50 in premarket
trading, while Intel gained 0.4 percent to $37.71 after
the two companies reported quarterly results above Wall Street
expectations.
The post-election rally reignited this week following a
solid start to earnings season and optimism over President
Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above
20,000 for the first time and giving the benchmark S&P 500 its
best two-day performance in seven weeks.
All three major indexes were on track to post weekly gains.
"The market has had a strong, solid rally and there's a
pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other
catalysts that could move the market," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
"Actions speak louder than words and the fact that Trump has
signed numerous executive orders since his inauguration
continues to heighten hopes of the proposed fiscal stimulus
measures materializing," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst
at FXTM.
Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 16,071 contracts changing hands at 8:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 85,805 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 17,615 contracts.
Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment
and are now expected to show growth of 7 percent, their biggest
increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through
Thursday morning, 69.2 percent have topped expectations.
U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a 1.9 percent
annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists.
Another set of data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital
goods increased more than expected in December, with non-defense
capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, rising 0.8 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.
Starbucks fell 4.2 percent to $56 in premarket
trading after the world's biggest coffee seller trimmed its
full-year revenue forecast.
Google parent Alphabet was down 1 percent at
$848.51 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts'
estimates.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 4.5 percent to $65.15 after
the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed
estimates.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)