* Fourth-quarter GDP up 1.9 pct vs. est. 2.2 pct
* Starbucks lower after cutting revenue forecast
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat
estimates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 27 U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the
open on Friday as investors took a breather following the Dow
Jones Industrial Average's three-day winning streak, which has
kept the index firmly above the 20,000 mark.
The post-election rally reignited this week following a
solid start to earnings season and optimism over President
Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above
the milestone for the first time on Wednesday.
All three major indexes were on track to post weekly gains.
"The market has had a strong, solid rally and there's a
pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other
catalysts that could move the market," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office last
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
"Actions speak louder than words and the fact that Trump has
signed numerous executive orders since his inauguration
continues to heighten hopes of the proposed fiscal stimulus
measures materializing," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst
at FXTM.
At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 5.99 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,094.92. The
S&P 500 was down 2.22 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,294.46. The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.11 points, or
0.09 percent, at 5,650.07.
Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index's 0.49 percent fall leading the decliners.
Chevron, which reported lower-than-expected results, was the
biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.
The S&P tech sector rose 0.32 percent and was the
second biggest gainer.
Microsoft rose 1.6 percent to $65.26, while Intel
gained 1.2 percent to $38.03 after the two companies
reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.
However, Google parent Alphabet was down 1.2
percent at $847.13 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates.
U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a 1.9 percent
annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists.
Another set of data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital
goods increased more than expected in December, with non-defense
capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, rising 0.8 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.
Starbucks fell 4.2 percent to $56.01 after the
world's biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue
forecast.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 5.4 percent to $64.54 after
the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,655
to 969. On the Nasdaq, 1,337 issues fell and 1,066 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)