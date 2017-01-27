* Fourth-quarter GDP up 1.9 pct vs. est. 2.2 pct
* Starbucks lower after cutting revenue forecast
* Chevron down after profit falls short of estimates
* All three major indexes on track to post weekly gains
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 27 Wall Street was little changed on Friday
as investors paused after a recent rally following underwhelming
corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the
2.2 percent rise expected by economists and the 3.5 percent
growth pace logged in the third quarter.
Chevron fell 2.2 percent to $113.98 after its
quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The stock
was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average indexes.
The Nasdaq was weighed down by Starbucks, whose
shares dropped 3.6 percent to $56.34 after the world's biggest
coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.
"Earnings have really just been fine," said David Lyon,
global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San
Francisco.
"They haven't been too hot, nor have there been any concerns
or cautionary flags raised. I think fine might not be enough in
the near term and there is a growing concern that while the
numbers have been good, the forward guidance have been just
okay."
However, the Dow stayed above 20,000 for the third straight
day, after breaching the milestone for the first time on
Wednesday as the post-election rally reignited.
All three major indexes were also on track to post weekly
gains.
Still, investors retreated to a wait-and-see mode as they
sought more clarity on President Donald Trump's policies and the
new administration's ability to clear legislature hurdles in its
quest to reduce regulation and cut taxes.
"There's definitely a gap between expectations and reality.
I think the new administration has probably until the summer
time to show some forward momentum and progress on getting
policy changed and implemented through Congress." said Lyon.
At 12:35 p.m. ET (1735 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 8.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 20,092.17.
The S&P 500 was down 2.47 points, or 0.10 percent, at
2,294.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.91 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 5,654.27.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 0.99 percent fall leading the decliners.
Microsoft rose 2.3 percent to $65.72, while Intel
gained 1.4 percent to $38.09 after the two companies
reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.
However, Google parent Alphabet was down 0.8
percent at $850.35 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates.
American Airlines fell 5 percent to $47.10 after the
No. 1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic reported a fall in
profit.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 5.9 percent to $64.20 after
the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,768
to 1,047. On the Nasdaq, 1,628 issues fell and 1,075 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 24 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)