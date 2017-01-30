AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.84 points, or 0.36 percent, at 20,021.94, the S&P 500 was down 9.6 points, or 0.418357 percent, at 2,285.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 26.31 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,634.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.