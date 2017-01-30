* Fear gauge VIX rises the most since August
* Five of 11 S&P sectors down more than 1 pct
* Airline stocks fall after Trump travel ban
* Indexes down: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.39 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 30 Wall Street's main indexes were set for
their worst day in more than three months on Monday, as
President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration
from some countries sparked uncertainty.
Trump on Friday signed executive orders to suspend travel to
the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries on
grounds of national security, while also banning refugees from
Syria.
Thousands of people rallied in major U.S. cities and at
airports in protest. Nike and Starbucks were
among the companies that did not support the ban.
"The market is reacting negatively right now because of the
uncertainty that it creates," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
"If it can pull more Republicans off of the President's
following and maybe weaken his strength in Congress then you
start to wonder about the other initiatives that may not get
passed."
U.S. equities hit record highs following Trump's election in
November, encouraged by his promise of tax cuts and simpler
regulations.
However, the potential risk of Trump's protectionist
policies and the lack of clarity since he took office have
dampened the enthusiasm.
The Dow, which soared 9.2 percent in the aftermath of
Trump's election, has managed to gain only 1 percent after his
Jan. 20 inauguration.
The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street's "fear
gauge" surged 20 percent, its biggest rise since Sept. 9.
Trump also signed an executive order that would seek to pare
back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two
existing regulations for every new rule introduced.
At 10:58 a.m. ET (1558 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 208.27 points, or 1.04 percent, at
19,885.51.
The S&P 500 was down 25.15 points, or 1.1 percent, at
2,269.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 78.67 points,
or 1.39 percent, at 5,582.12.
Five of the nine declining sectors of the S&P 500, including
financials and technology, were down more than
1 percent.
Utilities and consumer staples
-considered defensive plays - were slightly higher.
Facebook and Apple, which are scheduled to
report earnings this week, were the top drags on the S&P 500.
Other technology stocks trading lower included Alphabet
and Microsoft.
Airline stocks including American Airlines , United
Continental and JetBlue were down between 3.3
percent and 6.2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,318
to 510. On the Nasdaq, 2,304 issues fell and 437 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)