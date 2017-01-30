* All major S&P 500 sectors in the red
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest gain since early November
* Indexes down: Dow 0.82 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 1.06 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 30 The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for
their worst day in more than three months on Monday as investors
worried over President Donald Trump's orders to restrict travel
to the United States.
Trump on Friday signed executive orders to suspend travel to
the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries on
grounds of national security.
Thousands of people rallied in major U.S. cities and at
airports in protest, with Nike and Starbucks
among companies that said they did not support the ban.
"The market is reacting negatively right now because of the
uncertainty that it creates," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
"If it can pull more Republicans off of the President's
following and maybe weaken his strength in Congress, then you
start to wonder about the other initiatives that may not get
passed."
U.S. equities hit a series of record highs following Trump's
election in November, encouraged by his promise of tax cuts and
simpler regulations.
However, the potential risk from Trump's protectionist
policies and the lack of clarity since he took office have
dampened some of the enthusiasm.
The Dow, which soared 9.2 percent in the aftermath of
Trump's election, has gained only 1 percent after his Jan. 20
inauguration.
The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street's "fear
gauge" ticked up 1.75 points, its largest since early November.
Investors are also keenly watching the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting that begins Tuesday, corporate earnings from key
companies such as Apple and Facebook and a raft
of economic data including Friday's crucial jobs report.
Trump also signed an executive order that would seek to pare
back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two
existing regulations for every new rule introduced.
At 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 165.37 points, or 0.82 percent, at
19,928.41.
The S&P 500 was down 20.56 points, or 0.89 percent,
at 2,274.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 59.94
points, or 1.06 percent, at 5,600.84.
All 11 major S&P sectors were down, five of which, including
financials and technology, declined more than
1 percent.
Microsoft and Alphabet were the top drags
on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Goldman Sachs' 1.5
percent drop weighed the most on the Dow.
Airline stocks, including American Airlines, United
Continental and JetBlue, were down between 2.5
percent and 5.5 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,263
to 620. On the Nasdaq, 2,273 issues fell and 538 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and five
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 34 new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)