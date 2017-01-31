* UPS, Under Armour, MasterCard drop after results
* Dollar on track for worst month since March 2016
* Healthcare stocks gain after Trump's meet with CEOs
* Consumer confidence drops more than expected in January
* Indexes down: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 31 U.S. stocks extended losses in late
morning trade on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and
industrial stocks, amid disappointing earnings and weak consumer
confidence data.
The selling comes a day after Wall Street suffered its worst
day of 2017, as investors turned wary about the consequences of
President Donald Trump's isolationist policies such as curbing
travel to the United States.
The S&P 500 technology sector led Tuesday's
decline, down 0.9 percent. Microsoft and Apple
were the biggest drags.
"Many technology CEOs have come out publicly against Trump's
immigration policies and it certainly hurts the sector's access
to highly qualified labor," said Brant Houston, portfolio
manager at Atlantic Trust in Denver, Colorado.
Apple is scheduled to report after markets close on Tuesday.
A clutch of disappointing quarterly earnings across sectors
added to the dour mood.
Package delivery company UPS dropped 6.2 percent to
$109.71 after posting a quarterly loss and issuing a full-year
profit forecast that missed expectations. The stock weighed the
most on the S&P industrials sector.
Under Armour was the biggest percentage loser on the index.
The sportswear maker's gloomy sales and forecast also dragged
down bigger rival and Dow component Nike 1.3 percent.
A report from the Conference Board showed the consumer
confidence index fell by a bigger-than-expected margin in
January after hitting a 15-year high the previous month.
The healthcare sector rose 0.6 percent after Trump
called for easing regulations for drugmakers, lowering taxes and
prices of medicines.
At 10:56 a.m. ET (1556 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 154.55 points, or 0.77 percent, at
19,816.58, the S&P 500 was down 11.28 points, or 0.49
percent, at 2,269.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
28.47 points, or 0.51 percent, at 5,585.24.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower.
The dollar slumped 0.9 percent against a basket of six major
currencies on Tuesday and was on track its worst month
since March 2016. Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro
accused Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a
competitive advantage.
Safe-haven gold rose 1.6 percent, the precious
metal's biggest one-day percentage gain since September.
A two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting is
also on investors' radar. The central bank is not expected to
raise rates, after a move in December, but investors will focus
on how policymakers view the economy under a Trump presidency.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,539
to 1,267. On the Nasdaq, 1,517 issues fell and 1,106 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)