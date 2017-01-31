* UPS, Under Armour, MasterCard drop after reporting results
* Healthcare stocks up after Trump's meeting with CEOs
* Dow set for 0.3 pct gain this month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 31 U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday,
dragged down by technology and industrial shares, amid
disappointing earnings and weak consumer confidence data.
The selling comes a day after Wall Street recorded its worst
day of 2017, as investors turned wary about the consequences of
President Donald Trump's isolationist policies such as curbing
travel to the United States.
The S&P 500 technology sector led Tuesday's losers
with a 1.06 percent drop. Microsoft and Apple
were the biggest drags. Apple is scheduled to report after
markets close on Tuesday.
"Many technology CEOs have come out publicly against Trump's
immigration policies and it certainly hurts the sector's access
to highly qualified labor," said Brant Houston, portfolio
manager at Atlantic Trust in Denver, Colorado.
A clutch of disappointing quarterly earnings across sectors
added to the dour mood.
Package delivery company UPS dropped 6.2 percent to
$109.71 after posting a quarterly loss and issuing a full-year
profit forecast that missed expectations. The stock weighed the
most on the S&P industrials sector.
Under Armour was the biggest percentage loser on the index.
The sportswear maker's gloomy sales and forecast also dragged
down bigger rival and Dow component Nike 1.3 percent.
At 12:23 p.m. ET (1723 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 137.45 points, or 0.69 percent, at
19,833.68.
The S&P 500 was down 9.31 points, or 0.41 percent, at
2,271.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.09 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 5,584.62.
The Dow, which had risen more than 5 percent in November and
3 percent in December, was on track for a paltry 0.3 percent
gain this month. Goldman Sachs was the biggest drag on
the index on Tuesday.
A report from the Conference Board showed the consumer
confidence index fell by a bigger-than-expected margin in
January after hitting a 15-year high the previous month.
The healthcare sector rose 0.57 percent after Trump
called for easing regulations for drugmakers, lowering taxes and
prices of medicines.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, while defensive
plays - utilities and real estate - were the
top gainers.
The dollar slumped 0.8 percent against a basket of six major
currencies on Tuesday and was on track its worst month
since March 2016. Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro
accused Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a
competitive advantage.
Safe-haven gold rose 1.46 percent, the precious
metal's biggest one-day percentage gain in more than three
weeks.
A two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting is
also on investors' radar. The central bank is not expected to
raise rates, after a move in December, but investors will focus
on how policymakers view the economy under a Trump presidency.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,426
to 1,422. On the Nasdaq, 1,507 issues fell and 1,239 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and four
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 38 new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)