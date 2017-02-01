* Apple top boost to three main indexes
* Fed policy statement expected at 2:00 pm ET
* Exxon slips after price target cuts
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 1 The S&P 500 slipped into the red and the
Dow pared gains in late morning trade on Wednesday, led by
losses in energy and utilities sectors, ahead of the Federal
Reserve's decision on interest rates.
However, the Nasdaq, which is more technology heavy, was
lifted by a 5.6 percent rise in Apple after the
company's strong earnings and iPhone sales.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its
first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office,
as the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic
policies.
Investors will parse the Fed's statement, expected at 2:00
p.m. ET (1900 GMT), for any changes following a spate of strong
economic data.
"We're in a very stable market with a lot of cross-currents.
Fourth-quarter earnings seem to be okay," said Chuck Self, chief
investment officer at iSectors LLC in Appleton, Wisconsin.
"However, political uncertainty is making it hard for investors
to have conviction in the market."
Wall Street has paid close attention to Trump's comments and
decisions, which have caused volatility in the market. His move
to restrict travel to the United States unleashed uncertainty
and losses on Wall Street in the past few days.
At 11:06 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 15.21 points, or 0.08 percent, at 19,879.3, the S&P 500
was down 2.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,276.67 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 14.84 points, or 0.26 percent,
at 5,629.63.
Investors hope quarterly earnings support valuations,
especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to
record highs.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen
7.1 percent in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
However, investors are struggling with the question of
whether the rally has gone ahead of itself, Self said.
The S&P 500 is trading at 17.6 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
energy's 0.84 percent loss dragging the broader index,
followed by utilities.
Dow component Exxon slipped 1 percent after a string
of price target cuts. The oil major had reported results on
Tuesday.
While Apple provided the biggest boost to the three indexes,
Microsoft fell 1.2 percent and dragged down the S&P and
the Nasdaq.
Oneok Partners jumped 25 percent to $54 after
biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest
of the company for $9.3 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,489
to 1,293. On the Nasdaq, 1,430 issues rose and 1,228 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)