* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it
would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the
central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
* The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but
gave no firm signal of a hike in March, as it awaits more
clarity on President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, adding
another layer to the uncertainty triggered by his recent
comments and decisions.
* The dollar dropped to a near 12-week low of 99.23 against
a basket of major currencies. The greenback has been beaten down
by Trump's comments on its strength and concerns over his
protectionist policies.
* Investors are also closely watching comments from the U.S.
administration that could cause short-term volatility in the
market.
* Wall Street was lifted by a spike in Apple after
the company reported strong results, but the S&P 500 and the Dow
pared most of their gains at the close due to losses in energy
and utilities.
* A clutch of earnings including Amazon.com, Visa
and Amgen will keep investors busy on Thursday.
* Initial jobless claims is expected to have slipped by
9,000 to 250,000 last week. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT) and comes ahead of a closely watched monthly hiring
data on Friday.
* Among stocks, Facebook edged up 1.4 percent to
$135.03 in heavy premarket trading following the company's
strong quarterly earnings and revenue.
* Shutterfly dropped nearly 20 percent to $41.50
after the digital imaging company reported a 30.6 percent
decline in quarterly profit.
* Mead Johnson jumped 25 percent to $87 after
Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to buy
the baby formula maker for $16.7 billion.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 21,675 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.26
percent, with 112,227 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.25 points, or 0.34
percent, on volume of 21,834 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)