Feb 2 Wall Street looked set to open lower on
Thursday as the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether
it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the
central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but gave
no firm signal of a hike in March, as it awaits more clarity on
President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, adding another layer
to the uncertainty triggered by his recent comments and
decisions.
The dollar dropped to a near 12-week low of 99.23 against a
basket of major currencies. The greenback has been beaten down
by Trump's comments on its strength and concerns over his
protectionist policies.
Trump's administrative priorities such as imposing
restriction on travel to the United States and ending trade
deals have caused uncertainty and made it hard for investors to
have conviction in the market.
"The Fed is concerned that the unraveling of trade deals
could be very negative to the economy," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"You could have improving earnings and good news on the
economy, but that is getting overshadowed by the 'worry trade'
with investors taking on a wait-and-see attitude."
Wall Street was lifted on Wednesday by a spike in Apple
after the company reported strong results, but the S&P
500 and the Dow pared most of their gains at the close due to
losses in energy and utilities.
A clutch of earnings including Amazon.com, Visa
and Amgen will keep investors busy on Thursday.
Dow e-minis were down 44 points, or 0.22 percent, at
8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), with 25,945 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.21
percent, with 137,521 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.22
percent, on volume of 26,439 contracts.
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected to 246,000
last week, compared to economists' estimates of 250,000
signaling tightening labor conditions. The report comes ahead of
a closely watched monthly hiring data on Friday.
Facebook edged up 0.98 percent to $134.49 in heavy
trading following the company's strong quarterly earnings and
revenue.
Ralph Lauren dropped 10.15 percent. The company said
Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larson would leave following
disagreements with its chairman.
Digital imaging company Shutterfly fell 19 percent
to $42 following a 30.6 percent decline in quarterly profit.
Mead Johnson jumped 27.3 percent to $88.26 after
Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to buy
the baby formula maker for $16.7 billion.
