* Jobless claims fell more than expected last week - report
* Ralph Lauren drops following CEO resignation
* Facebook reverses premarket gains, down 1.4 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 2 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, as bank
stocks fell after the Federal Reserve provided little clarity
into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting,
even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the
economy.
The Fed, which left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday,
gave no firm signal of a hike in March as it closely watches the
impact of President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, adding
another layer to the uncertainty triggered by his recent
comments and decisions.
The dollar dropped to a near 12-week low of 99.23 against a
basket of major currencies. The greenback has been beaten down
by Trump's comments on its strength and concerns over his
protectionist policies. Prices of safe-haven gold rose to a
10-week high.
Trump's priorities, such as imposing restriction on travel
to the United States and withdrawing from a trade deal, have
caused uncertainty and made it hard for investors to have
conviction in the equity market.
"The Fed is concerned that the unraveling of trade deals
could be very negative to the economy," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"You could have improving earnings and good news on the
economy, but that is getting overshadowed by the 'worry trade'
with investors taking on a wait-and-see attitude."
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected to 246,000
last week, compared with economists' estimates of 250,000,
signaling tightening labor conditions. The report comes ahead of
a closely watched monthly hiring data on Friday.
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 35.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 19,855.21, the
S&P 500 was down 6.86 points, or 0.30 percent, at
2,272.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 25.75 points,
or 0.46 percent, at 5,616.90.
The S&P 500 is on track to fall for the fifth time in six
sessions.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
financials, which would benefit from a higher-rate
environment, the biggest drag on the broader index.
Results from a clutch of companies, including Amazon.com
, Visa and Amgen, will keep investors
busy on Thursday.
Facebook erased premarket gains, to trade down 1.4
percent at $131, despite a strong quarterly
earnings.
Ralph Lauren dropped 8.2 percent. The company said
Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larson would leave following
differences with the company's founder and chairman.
Digital imaging company Shutterfly fell 18 percent
to $42.41 after reporting a 30.6 percent decline in quarterly
profit.
Mead Johnson jumped nearly 24 percent to $86.26
after Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to
buy the baby formula maker for $16.7 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,362
to 1,171. On the Nasdaq, 1,421 issues fell and 752 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and four
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and six new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)