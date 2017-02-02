Feb 2 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, tracking the
dollar, after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into
whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even
as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.96
points, or 0.22 percent, at 19,847.98, the S&P 500 was
down 4.21 points, or 0.184686 percent, at 2,275.34 and the
Nasdaq composite was down 15.24 points, or 0.27 percent,
at 5,627.42.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)