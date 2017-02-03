* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.

* Bank stocks were up in premarket trading on reports that President Donald Trump was preparing to scale back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

* Citigroup and Bank of America's shares climbed more than 1 percent, while Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan gained about 0.7 percent.

* Hiring in the private and public sectors in the United States in January is expected to have risen to 175,000 from 156,000 the previous month, a report by the Labor Department will show at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* Wall Street ended little changed on Thursday as Trump's policy plans remained sketchy, nearly two weeks after he took office.

* Still, the indexes are not far away from their record levels, and the nonfarm payrolls report and further clarity on bank regulatory reforms could be catalysts for the market after weeks of range-bound trading.

* Other data vying for attention include the ISM non-manufacturing index report, which is likely to indicate continued strength in U.S. services sector activity. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Chicago Federal Reserve President and voting member Charles Evans is scheduled to speak on current economic conditions at 9:15 a.m. ET, and could provide insight on when the central bank is likely to raise interest rates.

* Among stocks, Amazon.com fell 3.8 percent to $808.23 after the world's largest online retailer forecast a surprise dip in operating profit for the current quarter.

* Dow component Visa rose 4 percent to $85.63 following quarterly profit and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

* Apparel and footwear maker Deckers Outdoor dropped 21.4 percent to $43.64 after missing quarterly revenue estimates.

* Cybersecurity firm FireEye reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, sending its shares down nearly 19 percent.

Futures snapshot at 7:19 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, with 18,193 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.15 percent, with 92,249 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.09 percent, on volume of 18,386 contracts.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)