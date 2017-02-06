* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P unchanged, Nasdaq down 1.5 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Feb 6 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh trading catalysts after a strong jobs report last week.

* U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and a strong payrolls report.

* The U.S. public and private sectors created 227,000 jobs last month, a report released on Friday showed, far more than the 175,000 economists had expected. However, the average hourly wages grew only 0.1 percent, which may keep the Federal Reserve on a gradual path of interest rate hikes.

* Still, investors are wary about Trump's focus on isolationist policies such as travel restrictions to the United States.

* A federal judge on Friday blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations.

* Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 8 percent - their strongest performance in nine quarters.

* There is little in the way of economic news or corporate earnings on Monday for investors to focus on that might move the market higher.

* Oil steadied close to $57 barrel as rising tensions between the United States and Iran and OPEC supply cuts were countered by ample inventories and signs that higher prices will revive U.S. output.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak in San Diego at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).

* Tiffany fell 6.8 percent to $75 in premarket trading as the upscale jeweler said its CEO has stepped down after what the company called disappointing financial results.

* Hasbro rose 4.1 percent to $86 after the toymaker reported a rise in quarterly profit.

* Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 1.1 percent at $399.73 after Barron's said the burrito chain's stock could fall as much as 35 percent in the next year.

Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.02 percent, with 20,151 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged, with 95,175 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 15,477 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)