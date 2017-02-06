* Tiffany shares fall after CEO steps down
* Hasbro hits record high after results beat expectations
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 6 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday
amid a lack of major catalysts, including economic data, and
uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies.
Markets rallied sharply after Trump's election victory in
November, riding on hopes that his plans including simpler
regulations, higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts will
boost the economy.
However, investors have become wary about Trump's focus on
isolationist policies, including a travel ban on seven mainly
Muslim nations that was blocked by a federal judge on Friday.
Nearly 100 companies including Alphabet, Apple
and Facebook banded together to file a legal
brief opposing the ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant
harm on American business."
Trump's agenda presents risks as tax cuts and infrastructure
funding may boost growth, but restrictions on trade and
immigration could offset their effect, Goldman Sachs economist
Alec Phillips said in a note.
At 10:54 a.m. ET (1554 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 2.03 points, or 0.01 percent, at 20,073.49.
The S&P 500 was down 4.24 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,293.18. The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.59 points, or
0.12 percent, at 5,660.18.
"Investors are in a wait-and-see mode and are looking for
the next bullish catalyst to send the market higher," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments.
"There are concerns regarding the backlash against any
protectionist policies that come out of Washington and other
countries and investors are seeking clarity."
French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen launched her bid
for the presidency with a vow to fight deregulated globalization
and to take France out of the euro.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index's 0.67 percent fall leading the decliners.
Oil slipped further below $57 barrel as a stronger dollar
and ample U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising
tensions between the United States and Iran.
Hasbro jumped as much as 16.6 percent to a record
high of $96.34 after the toymaker's quarterly results beat
expectations. The stock provided the second biggest boost to the
S&P and Nasdaq.
Tiffany fell 2.1 percent to $78.85 as the upscale
jeweler said its CEO has stepped down after what the company
called disappointing financial results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,610
to 1,142. On the Nasdaq, 1,523 issues fell and 1,101 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)