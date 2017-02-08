* Gilead top drag on S&P, Nasdaq following weak forecast
* U.S. crude falls after inventory report
* Walt Disney rises after CEO says open to extending term
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 8 U.S. stocks were little changed late
Wednesday morning as investors assessed a flood of quarterly
earnings reports.
More than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported
results so far, with their combined earnings estimated to have
risen 8.2 percent - the most in nine quarters.
Declines in financials and energy sectors,
however, weighed on the market.
U.S. crude fell 0.5 percent after data showed a much
bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles. The S&P 500
0.85 percent, trading at its lowest since Nov. 29.
Financial stocks, which have gained the most since
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election in
November, were down 1.11 percent, putting them on track for
their third straight day of decline.
Goldman Sachs' 1.2 percent fall weighed the most on
the Dow.
"It's a relatively quiet day, with stocks reacting mostly to
earnings reports," said Randy Frederick, vice president of
trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab and Co in Austin,
Texas.
"The Dow Jones marked an all-time high yesterday and anytime
you get an all-time high, you will find some profit takers and
that could also be contributing to today's softness."
At 11:11 a.m. ET (1611 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 25.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at
20,064.48; the S&P 500 was up 0.59 points, or 0.02
percent, at 2,293.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
4.68 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,678.90.
Healthcare was off 0.22 percent, dragged down by
Gilead. The drugmaker's stock, which also weighed on
the S&P and the Nasdaq, was down 9.3 percent after the company
projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this
year.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by
technology shares.
Walt Disney was the top stock on the Dow, rising 1.3
percent after Bob Iger said he was open to extending his term as
chief executive.
Cognizant rose 3.9 percent to $55.86 after the IT
services provider named three directors to its board and
announced a $3.4 billion share buyback program, bowing to
pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management.
U.S. carrier Alaska Air rose 4.75 percent to $98.62
after the company reported a 10.7 percent jump in quarterly
revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,445
to 1,320. On the Nasdaq, 1,588 issues fell and 1,009 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)