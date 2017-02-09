* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.

* Dow component Coke slipped 0.8 percent to $41.67 after the beverage maker reported its seventh straight quarter of declining revenue.

* Twitter dropped 7.6 percent after the microblogging website reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, its slowest growth since going public.

* Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 8.3 percent, the highest in nine quarters.

* Still, Wall Street's reaction to a largely positive earnings season has been muted as investors remain cautious amid policy uncertainty under newly elected President Donald Trump.

* Although the S&P 500 has been hovering close to its all-time high, it has struggled to breach the level since Jan 27. The index has not moved more than 1 percent in either direction since Dec. 7.

* Oil prices were up 0.9 percent, rising for the second straight day, supported by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories.

* A report on weekly jobless claims and comments from a couple of U.S. Federal Reserve officials may help set the tone for trading.

* The Dow closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by bank stocks, while the S&P and the Nasdaq ended slightly higher.

* The dollar index was flat for the second day, while gold was slightly lower after hitting its highest level in nearly three months on Wednesday.

* Tesla rose 4.5 percent to $273.27 after the electric carmaker told Reuters it would shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week this month to prepare for production of its high-volume Model 3 sedan.

* Regeneron rose marginally $356 after the biotech company reported an 11.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its flagship eye drug.

* CVS rose 1.3 percent after the pharmacy store chain reported a jump in quarterly revenue.

* Activision Blizzard, News Corp and Nvidia are scheduled to report after markets close.

Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.16 percent, with 13,839 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.21 percent, with 86,944 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.13 percent, on volume of 14,557 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)