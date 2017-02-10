* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 10 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Friday, a day after Wall Street hit record high on
President Donald Trump's promise to unveil a tax reform plan in
the coming weeks.
* Trump called the tax plan as "phenomenal", but offered no
specifics other than citing the need to lower tax burden on
businesses.
* The news helped reignite a post-election rally, which had
stalled in recent weeks on concerns over Trump's protectionist
stance and the lack of clarity on his policies.
* In a setback to Trump, a U.S. appeals court refused to
reinstate his most controversial executive order to temporarily
ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering
the United States.
* Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of a key House of
Representatives committee, laid out his plan to roll back Wall
Street and consumer protection rules, which were put in place
after the 2008 financial crisis, according to a staff memo seen
by Reuters on Thursday.
* Banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
and JPMorgan, were up in premarket trading on
Friday.
* A University of Michigan report is likely to show that its
consumer sentiment index slipped to 97.9 in February from 98.5
last month. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1700 GMT).
* Shares of Activision Blizzard rose 8.7 percent
after the videogame maker reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and a $1 billion share buyback program.
* Mead Johnson was up 5 percent after Reckitt
Benckiser finalised a $16.6 billion deal to buy the
infant formula maker.
* Skechers USA was up 11.2 percent in light trading
after its fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 18,676 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.05
percent, with 81,582 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 16,878 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)