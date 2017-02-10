* Dollar nears three-week high, gold dips
* Oil prices rise on compliance of production deal
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 10 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
higher on Friday, a day after its major indexes hit record highs
on President Donald Trump's promise to unveil a tax reform plan
in the coming weeks.
Trump called his tax plan as "phenomenal", but offered no
details other than citing the need to lower tax burden on
businesses.
The news helped reignite a post-election rally, which had
stalled in recent weeks on concerns over Trump's protectionist
stance and the lack of clarity on his policies.
Trump's hint that the tax plan will move quickly is the
biggest theme for investors, and he has always maintained that
it is going to be very aggressive, said Uriel Cohen, founder of
Alpine Global in New York.
"No one wants to miss a large pop when that news does come
out."
Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of a key House of
Representatives committee, laid out his plan to roll back Wall
Street and consumer protection rules, which were put in place
after the 2008 financial crisis, according to a staff memo seen
by Reuters on Thursday.
Banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
and JPMorgan, were slightly higher in premarket
trading on Friday.
The dollar index rose 0.23 percent to a near
three-week high of 100.89. Gold was down 0.2 percent after
hitting a three-month high on Thursday.
Oil prices rose 1.5 percent after news that OPEC members'
initial compliance with last year's landmark production cut deal
reached a record high.
Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.15 percent at
8:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), with 21,713 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 100,854 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.12 percent,
on volume of 19,481 contracts.
A University of Michigan report is likely to show that its
consumer sentiment index slipped to 97.9 in February from 98.5
last month. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1700 GMT).
Shares of Activision Blizzard rose 10.24 percent
after the videogame maker reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and a $1 billion share buyback program.
Sears Holding surged 44 percent to $8 after the
struggling retailer said it would cut debt and pension
obligations by at least $1.5 billion this year.
Mead Johnson was up 5.17 percent after Reckitt
Benckiser finalised a $16.6 billion deal to buy the
infant formula maker.
Skechers USA was up 11.2 percent in light trading
after its fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)