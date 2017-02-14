Feb 14 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on
Tuesday, with the "Trump rally" pausing ahead of a testimony by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be scrutinized for
clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.99
points, or 0.15 percent, at 20,382.17, the S&P 500 was
down 3.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,325.23 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 8.39 points, or 0.15 percent, at
5,755.57.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)