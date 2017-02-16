* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 16 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly
on Thursday, as investors looked for fresh catalysts to keep up
Wall Street's record-setting run as the outlook for the economy
brightened.
* The rally was sparked by President Donald Trump's vow last
Thursday of a 'phenomenal' tax announcement. Robust economic
data has also been a boost, while bank stocks have risen on
prospects of an upcoming interest rate hike.
* The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed up for the seventh session
in a row, its first such streak since September 2013. The S&P,
Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq have hit record
intraday highs and closing highs for five straight sessions.
* Trump tweeted: "Stock market hits new high with longest
winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and
optimism - even before tax plan rollout!"
* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said rates may need to
be raised at an upcoming meeting, putting a possible move in
March on the table. The odds of a hike next month stand at 26
percent, compared with 13 percent earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* Economic data on tap includes two reports at 8:30 a.m. ET.
One is expected to show jobless claims rose slightly last week,
while Commerce Department data is expected to show housing
starts were little changed in January.
* Among stocks, Dow component Cisco rose 1.46
percent to $33.30 premarket after the network equipment maker
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
* NetEase rose 5.6 percent to $276.55 following the
Chinese online game developer's revenue beat.
* Molina Healthcare dropped 16.5 percent to $50
after the health insurer reported a fourth-quarter loss and
forecast 2017 profit far below estimates.
* Valeant was up 2.6 percent at $17.30 after the FDA
approved its drug to treat plaque psoriasis.
Futures snapshot at 6:45 a.m. ET:
Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.17 percent at
8:57 a.m. ET, with 17,850 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.18
percent, with 102,628 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 16,685 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)