* Fed to release minutes at 2:00 p.m. ET
* Dish rises on profit beat
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P down 2.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 22 U.S. stocks looked set to open little
changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues on the
timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 31-Feb. 1
meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
Policymakers, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, have been
hinting at the possibility of a rate hike sooner than later. But
traders have priced in slim chances of a move until June, even
with the backdrop of strong economic data.
The odds of a rate hike stand at 22 percent for March, 47
percent for May and 69 percent for June, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The market has priced in rate hikes and is welcoming it,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey. "But the one thing that could derail
it is if it comes all of a sudden."
Also on investors' minds is how the Fed views uncertainty
regarding economic policy under President Donald Trump.
Trump's promises of tax and regulatory reforms as well as
fiscal stimulus have boosted investors' confidence, helping send
Wall Street to record highs.
Wall Street's main indexes hit record intraday highs on
Tuesday, the seventh for the S&P 500 in eight sessions, helped
by strong results from top U.S. retailers including Wal-Mart.
"Right now the stock market is the game in town," Bakhos
said.
Dow e-minis remained unchanged at 8:31 a.m. ET, with
22,720 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.1
percent, with 146,855 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01
percent, on volume of 22,950 contracts.
Among stocks, Global Blood Therapeutics slumped 11
percent in premarket trading after the drugmaker announced a $75
million public offering.
UPS slipped 1.4 percent to $106.25 after Morgan
Stanley cut its price target on the package delivery company's
stock.
Dish Network edged up 1 percent to $63.50 after the
satellite T.V. provider reported a higher-than-expected profit.
Tesla and HP Inc are some of the key
companies scheduled to report results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)