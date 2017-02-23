* Nvidia drops on downgrade; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
* L Brands plunges on weak Victoria's Secret sales
* Nasdaq set for worst day of this month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 23 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average reversed course after hitting record intraday highs late
Thursday morning as losses in tech stocks offset the impact of a
surge in oil prices.
Oil rose more than 2 percent after data showed a surprise
decline in U.S. inventories, suggesting a global oversupply may
be ending.
The S&P 500 energy index jumped 0.6 percent, led by
gains in Exxon and Chevron. The sector also
provided the biggest boost to the broader index.
The technology sector, however, dropped 0.3
percent, largely due to losses in Nvidia, setting the
Nasdaq up for its worst day of this month.
"What I like about this market is that (investors) seem to
be a little more focused on fundamentals as opposed to looking
at the volatility coming from politics," said Omar Aguilar,
chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Investment
Management.
U.S. stocks have been on a record-setting rally in the past
two weeks after Trump said his administration would make a major
tax announcement in the coming weeks.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday that
he expected a "very significant" tax reform to be enacted by
Congress' August recess.
At 11:05 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 3.61 points, or
0.02 percent, at 20,771.99, the S&P 500 was down 4.22
points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,358.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
was down 41.30 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,819.32.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
industrials, technology and financials
weighing the most. The three indexes were among the top gainers
since the November U.S. presidential election.
"I wouldn't be surprised if by the end of the quarter we get
some repositioning, especially in those sectors that have gained
the most," Aguilar said.
A Labor Department report showed the number of Americans
applying for unemployment benefit rose slightly more than
expected last week, but the four-week average of claims fell to
its lowest level since 1973, pointing to strengthening labor
market conditions.
Shares of L Brands plunged 16.7 percent to $48.39
after the company reported weak sales at Victoria's Secret, its
biggest business by revenue.
Boston Scientific lost 3.4 percent after the company
recalled its Lotus Valve heart devices, citing reports of
problems with the locking mechanism. Shares of rival Edwards
Lifesciences rose 4 percent and were the biggest gainers
on the S&P.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,528
to 1,256. On the Nasdaq, 1,863 issues fell and 819 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 47 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 98 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)