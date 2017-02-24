Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
Feb 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a drop in financial and technology stocks weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,745.83.
The S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,354.29.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,803.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: