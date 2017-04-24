* Futures up: Dow 210 pts, S&P 27.5 pts, Nasdaq 58.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 24 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply
on Monday, tracking European and Asian stocks, as investors
breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market
favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French
election.
* Polls showed pro-EU Macron is expected to beat right-wing
rival Marine Le Pen in a deciding vote next month, reducing the
chances of France taking a Britain-like shock step to exit the
Union.
* While Euro zone stocks headed for their best day in two
years, gold prices tumbled amid an unwinding of safe-haven
trades.
* U.S. investors are also gearing up for the busiest
earnings week in at least a decade, with over 190 S&P 500
members, including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft
due to report results.
* Even as tensions in North Korea, the French election and a
flagging "Trump trade" have weighed on sentiment in recent weeks
investors have held on, encouraged by a strong showing in the
first-quarter earnings season.
* Upbeat earnings so far have increased expectations for
profit growth. Overall profit for S&P 500 companies is now
estimated to have risen 11.2 percent in the first quarter,
compared with the 10.1 percent forecast at the start of the
earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Wall Street closed lower, but well off session-lows on
Friday after President Donald Trump said he would have a "big
announcement" on tax reforms on Wednesday.
* Shares of big U.S. banks, including Bank of America
, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan rose over 2
percent in premarket trading on Monday. The S&P 500 financial
sector had been the broader index's biggest
underperformer last week as investors favored safe-haven assets
amid geopolitical risks.
* Hasbro rose 2.6 percent after the toymaker
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Shares of
rival Mattel were up nearly 2 percent on the news.
* Medical devices maker C R Bard jumped 20 percent
to $304 after U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson
said it would buy Bard for $24 billion.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 210 points, or 1.02 percent,
with 37,877 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 27.5 points, or 1.17
percent, with 255,668 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 58.25 points, or 1.07
percent, on volume of 38,996 contracts.
