* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.56 points, or 1.03 percent, at 20,760.32, the S&P 500 was up 25.41 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,374.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.55 points, or 1.18 percent, at 5,980.08. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.