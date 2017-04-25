* Trump to make major tax announcement on Wednesday
* Biogen and Apple propel Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 25 The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for
the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong
corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a
major tax reform plan.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a
record level of 6,007.72 helped by gains in Biogen and
Apple.
The index first breached the 5,000 mark on March 7, 2000 and
closed above that level two days later during the height of the
tech boom.
Biogen's shares jumped more than 4 percent after the biotech
company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue on Tuesday.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 184.02 points, or 0.89 percent, at 20,947.91, the
S&P 500 was up 9.71 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,383.86
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.27 points, or 0.37
percent, at 6,006.09.
Trump promised last week to make "a big tax reform and tax
reduction" announcement on Wednesday. The president has directed
his aides to move quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income
tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, a Trump administration
official said on Monday.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with
materials and financials in the lead.
Better-than-expected profits at McDonald's and
Caterpillar helped the Dow outperform other major Wall
Street indexes.
Tuesday's gains build on a day-earlier rally, which was
driven by the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in
the first round of the French presidential election. Polls show
Macron is likely to beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a
deciding vote on May 7.
"The French vote and Trump's plan to slash corporate taxes
to 15 percent are two powerful forces that will still likely
contribute to a positive trend as earnings prove to be better
than expected," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial wrote in a note.
Of the 100 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far, 77 percent have beaten profit expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Over the past four quarters, 71 percent
of the companies had beaten estimates.
Straight Path rose 6.3 percent after the company
said a "multi-national telecommunications company" had offered
$104.64 per-share, topping AT&T's bid of $95.63 per share.
Sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods jumped 9.2
percent after Tyson Foods said it would buy the company
for about $3.2 billion in cash.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,857
to 741. On the Nasdaq, 1,787 issues rose and 519 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 57 52-week highs and two lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 114 highs and nine lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)