April 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan from the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.19 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,015.31, the S&P 500 was up 0.03 points, or 0.001256 percent, at 2,388.64 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.81 points, or 0.05 percent, at 6,028.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)