* Tax reform plan expected later in the day
* Seagate tumbles on disappointing forecast, drags Nasdaq
* S&P 7 points shy of record high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 26 U.S. stocks hovered near record levels
on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan, while a
flood of quarterly earnings reports kept investors busy.
President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate
tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on
overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said
late on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the
plan would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent and that
there was fundamental agreement with Congress on tax reform
goals. The administration is expected to release details of the
plan later on Wednesday, he said.
The promise of a massive tax cut has been at the core of the
post-election rally, which has driven Wall Street's indexes to
record highs. However, the rally has stalled of late due to a
lack of clarity on Trump's policies and the failure of his
healthcare reform bill.
"We think the market is pricing in fairly significant tax
relief and that means there is real potential for the tax bill
to disappoint," said Matthew Peterson, Chief Wealth Strategist
at LPL Financial.
"Certainly, the market has room to run, provided that the
tax plan is credible and likely passed through Congress."
At 10:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 39.58 points, or 0.19 percent, at
21,035.7.
The S&P 500 was up 5.35 points, or 0.22 percent, at
2,393.96 - just seven points away from its record high.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.79 points, or 0.06
percent, at 6,029.28, easing from an all-time high of 6,037.21.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.8
percent gain in energy as oil prices rose.
Boeing's shares fell 1.5 percent and weighed the most
on the Dow after the planemaker reported a decline in revenue.
Procter & Gamble's 2 percent decline was also a drag
on the index, after the company's quarterly profit fell.
Seagate tumbled nearly 17 percent, dragging down
shares of rival Western Digital, after issuing
disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Among gainers, Edwards Lifesciences surged 14 percent
after it reported strong quarterly revenue and raised its
full-year earnings forecast. The stock was the top percentage
gainer on the S&P 500.
Twitter jumped more than 11 percent after reporting
a strong rise in monthly active users and a quarterly profit
that blew past expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,847
to 923. On the Nasdaq, 1,595 issues rose and 1,021 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 61 52-week highs and two lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 117 highs and 10 lows.
