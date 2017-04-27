* Trump tax plan outlined on Wednesday
* Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft due to report after the bell
* Under Armour jumps on smaller-than-expected loss
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 27 U.S. stocks were on track to open
slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings
reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax
reform plan.
The one-page plan, unveiled on Wednesday, proposed deep tax
cuts for many businesses, but offered no detail on how it would
be paid for without increasing the deficit.
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to end lower on
Wednesday after the plan was unveiled. The prospects of hefty
tax cuts have been a major driver of the post-election rally
since November.
"Yesterday, you saw some selling but it didn't develop into
an outright heavy pressure day," said Robert Pavlik, chief
market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
Dow e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.15 percent, at
8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) with 19,617 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 104,585 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.17
percent, on volume of 20,047 contracts.
Of the 181 S&P 500 companies that have released results so
far, nearly 77 percent have reported earnings above analysts'
expectations. In a typical quarter, about 64 percent of
companies have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Among stocks, Under Armour jumped 7.3 percent after
the sportswear maker posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly
loss.
Bristol-Myers was up 3.4 percent after the drugmaker
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a jump
in revenue.
Defense contractor Raytheon rose 1.7 percent
following a rise in quarterly revenue.
Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google parent
Alphabet are scheduled to report results after the
bell.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)