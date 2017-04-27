* Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft due to report after the bell
* PayPal hits record high after its raises forecast
* Under Armour jumps on smaller-than-expected loss
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 27 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while
investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
The one-page plan, unveiled on Wednesday, proposed deep tax
cuts for many businesses, but offered no detail on how it would
be paid for without increasing the deficit.
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to end lower on
Wednesday after the plan was unveiled. The prospects of hefty
tax cuts have been a major driver of the post-election rally
since November.
"Yesterday, you saw some selling but it didn't develop into
an outright heavy pressure day," said Robert Pavlik, chief
market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 11.43 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,986.52, the
S&P 500 was up 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,387.59
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.55 points, or 0.11
percent, at 6,031.78.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, lead by a
0.35 percent gain in the technology index. PayPal
jumped to an all-time high of $47.50 after the company
raised its full-year earnings forecast.
However, a more than 2 percent drop in oil prices weighed on
the energy sector, which fell 0.8 percent.
Investors are keeping a close watch on the first-quarter
earnings season to gauge fundamental performance in the face of
lofty valuations.
Of the 181 S&P 500 companies that have released results so
far, nearly 77 percent have reported earnings above analysts'
expectations. In a typical quarter, about 64 percent of the
companies top earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Comcast was the top stock on the S&P, with a 3
percent increase after the company's profit beat analysts'
estimates on strong subscriber growth.
Under Armour jumped 7.7 percent after the sportswear
maker posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
Bristol-Myers was up 2.4 percent after the drugmaker
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a jump
in revenue.
American Airlines tumbled 8.1 percent after the
company said it had deferred the delivery of several Boeing and
Airbus jets, in the latest sign of oversupply in the market for
long-distance airliners. The news dragged down shares of other
U.S. carriers, including Delta and United Continental
.
Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google parent
Alphabet are scheduled to report results after the
bell.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,274
to 1,236. On the Nasdaq, 1,207 issues rose and 1,009 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 39 52-week highs and no lows, while
the Nasdaq recorded 72 highs and 11 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)